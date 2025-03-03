King Charles urged to grab opportunity to become global hero

King Charles has been urged to grab the opportunity to become the "peacekeeper" he has craved since long.

The call was made in an analysis published The Telegraph after the monarch's meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting between the two took place a day after the Ukrainian leader was humiliated by US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office.

"Five years ago – before cancer, before Oprah, before becoming King – the then Prince Charles spoke of his hopes of being a “peacemaker,” The Telegraph article read.

"After an extraordinary row at the White House, now, finally, is his chance to broker peace on a global scale and, in doing so, cement his legacy as King Charles III.⁠"

⁠It said, "Mr Trump counts the King as a friend. Charles has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, meeting Mr Zelensky and his wife twice before. Sir Keir, his third prime minister, sees him at least weekly for counsel.⁠"

⁠"With the two presidents smarting from a “showdown” at the White House that horrified Europe and left Russian state media cheering, Sir Keir must now walk a diplomatic tightrope he could not have prepared for.⁠"

"A mediator is needed, and fast," read the analysis.

Zelenskiy said on Sunday he believed he could salvage his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after their explosive meeting in the Oval Office, but that talks needed to continue behind closed doors.

He reiterated that Ukraine would not concede any territory to Russia as part of a peace deal. He said he was still willing to sign a minerals deal with the U.S. and described a discussion on Sunday with European leaders to send a draft peace plan to the U.S. as a key development.