 
Geo News

Demi Moore reveals coping mechanism for 2025 Oscar loss

Demi Moore lost the Oscar in the category of Best Actress to ‘Anora’s Mikey Madison

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Demi Moore reveals coping mechanism for 2025 Oscar loss
Demi Moore reveals coping mechanism for 2025 Oscar loss

Demi Moore just unveiled her coping mechanism behind the rather shocking Oscars defeat, food!

After losing her predicted win at the Oscars in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role by the grace of The Substance, the 62-year-old star was seen in high spirits at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party alongside her three daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

However, it was post the afterparty that Moore was seen enjoying herself, wearing a white bathrobe and cuddling with her dog, Pilaf, while treating herself to huge trays of French fries.

Demi Moore reveals coping mechanism for 2025 Oscar loss

The image was shared by her 31-year-old daughter, Tallulah, who captioned the snap, “MY winner (French fries emoji)”

While her older sister, Scout reposted the picture and wrote, “Queen of my heart!”

The 33-year-old also uploaded an Instagram Story after her mother’s loss, writing, “So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What grace. I’ve never been proud to be her daughter.”

It is pertinent to mention that Demi Moore had already won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in The Substance.

But it was the 25-year-old Madison Mikey, who bagged the Oscar, revealing her shock, saying, “This is very surreal!”

Madison and Moore were up against Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here in the Best Actress category for the Oscars. 

‘Wicked' star Paul Tazewell makes major career leap with historic Oscars win
‘Wicked' star Paul Tazewell makes major career leap with historic Oscars win
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert video
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet