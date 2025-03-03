Demi Moore reveals coping mechanism for 2025 Oscar loss

Demi Moore just unveiled her coping mechanism behind the rather shocking Oscars defeat, food!

After losing her predicted win at the Oscars in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role by the grace of The Substance, the 62-year-old star was seen in high spirits at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party alongside her three daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

However, it was post the afterparty that Moore was seen enjoying herself, wearing a white bathrobe and cuddling with her dog, Pilaf, while treating herself to huge trays of French fries.

The image was shared by her 31-year-old daughter, Tallulah, who captioned the snap, “MY winner (French fries emoji)”

While her older sister, Scout reposted the picture and wrote, “Queen of my heart!”

The 33-year-old also uploaded an Instagram Story after her mother’s loss, writing, “So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What grace. I’ve never been proud to be her daughter.”

It is pertinent to mention that Demi Moore had already won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in The Substance.

But it was the 25-year-old Madison Mikey, who bagged the Oscar, revealing her shock, saying, “This is very surreal!”

Madison and Moore were up against Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here in the Best Actress category for the Oscars.