King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens

Prince William was recently called the UK's “secret weapon” to win over US President Donald Trump.

Some media organizations went on to call him a stateman after the Prince of Wales met Trump in France where the republican had showered him with praises.

Several news articles were published highlighting William's potential role in bringing the UK and US closer.

Royals were quick to notice that as soon as the global crisis deepened with Volodymyr Zelensky's humiliation at the Oval Office, spotlight quickly shifted to King Charles who welcomed the Ukrainian leader hours after his White House meeting with Trump.

Following the King's meeting with Zelensky, a British publication reported "As ever in matters of diplomacy, the King acts on the advice of his government but he has also made his personal feelings known after comparing Putin to Hitler and commending Zelensky and the Ukrainian people on their courage in the face of an unprovoked attack by Russia."

King Charles' personal relations with Trump were mentioned in the UK media as his role to woo the US president was highlighted in light of the worsening relations between Europe and the US.

Prince William was nowhere to be seen as the global media covered King Charles' crucial meeting with Zelensky.