Queen Camilla given new role to support horseracing

Queen Camilla has been announced as Royal Patron of the British Racing School.

The school which offers "World class apprenticeships and career pathways into the horseracing industry" also shared a picture of the queen with the announcement on social media.

The statement said, "The Queen is hugely committed to British racing and we are incredibly lucky and proud to have Her Majesty’s support."

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, Camilla took on a prominent role in the royal family's racing legacy, co-owning the late Queen's racehorses with King Charles III and frequently attending racing events like Royal Ascot and the Cheltenham Festival.

Her enthusiasm is evident in her active participation, such as presenting trophies and engaging with jockeys and racing managers, reflecting a deep personal interest in the sport.