 
Geo News

Queen Camilla given new role to support horseracing

Queen Camilla co-owns the racehorses of late Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Queen Camilla given new role to support horseracing

Queen Camilla has been announced  as Royal Patron of the British Racing School.

The school which offers "World class apprenticeships and career pathways into the horseracing industry" also shared a picture of the queen with the announcement on social media.

The statement said,  "The Queen is hugely committed to British racing and we are incredibly lucky and proud to have Her Majesty’s support."

Queen Camilla given new role to support horseracing

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, Camilla took on a prominent role in the royal family's racing legacy, co-owning the late Queen's racehorses with King Charles III and frequently attending racing events like Royal Ascot and the Cheltenham Festival.

Her enthusiasm is evident in her active participation, such as presenting trophies and engaging with jockeys and racing managers, reflecting a deep personal interest in the sport.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning ahead of Netflix show release
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Chris Rock makes shocking return to the Oscars afterparty since Will Smith slap drama
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert video
Meghan Markle's 'identity crisis' dubbed 'business strategy' by expert
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
King Charles overshadows Prince William as global crisis deepens
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
James Bond fans suspect female 007 is coming after THIS shocking move
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet
Meghan Markle crushes Prince Harry's major wish regarding Lilibet
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Lindsay Lohan drops major update on 'Freakier Friday'
Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare' as deal nears end
Netflix insiders call Harry and Meghan a ‘nightmare' as deal nears end