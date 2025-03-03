Prince Harry’s reaction on Meghan Markle ‘embracing’ her passion revealed

Meghan Markle is stepping into a busy month as she prepares to debut her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, followed by the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex is embracing her passion almost seven years after she married Prince Harry in a Royal wedding.

The show, centered around her love for cooking and home life, will mark a return to projects she was passionate about before marrying the Duke of Sussex, noted sources.

While Harry is not expected to feature prominently, sources shared that the Duke fully supports Meghan’s upcoming ventures.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, an insider claimed that Harry is excited that to see Meghan reconnect with work that brings her joy.

"He's thrilled to see her embracing this again,” the Royal source said. “It's something he admired about her from the beginning.”

They added, “For her, it's a return to something that’s always brought her joy."