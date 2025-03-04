Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand

As an entrepreneur, Meghan Markle says she has tackled many challenges in building her brand.



But starting a business became extra tough when there was an intense spotlight on the Duchess of Sussex.

The mum-of-two shares these details in what People called her most intimate interview over the years.

Recalling the trademark woes of her brand name, Meghan says, “There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name,” she says in her most intimate interview in years. “I was figuring it out in real time.”

Navigating these challenges, she told the outlet, “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve."

Besides work, Meghan says she came to know the deep importance of her title 'Sussexx' when she embraced motherhood.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” the Suits star adds.

“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me," adding the Sussex name “is part of our love story."

She continues, “When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful."

“As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling," Meghan concludes.