How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy

King Charles is fulfilling her dreams towards being a peacemaker.



His Majesty, who welcomed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace this week, and is planning on Donald Trump later, is using soft diplomacy to bring change.

Hannah Furness, Royal Editor at The Telegraph, writes: "Five years ago - before cancer, before Oprah, before becoming King - the then Prince Charles spoke of his hopes of being a 'peacemaker'. 'I have spent much of my life trying to bring people together'" he said. 'I try.'

"After an extraordinary row at the White House, now is his chance to broker peace on a global scale and, in doing so, cement his legacy,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “If ever there were a demonstration of what purpose the King's role holds, then look no further.”

He adds: “For here is soft diplomacy in action. The envy of nations around the world and a picture, or two, that spoke more words than were probably uttered in a meeting lasting an hour. In light of events in recent days, where US president Donald Trump and his cronies disgraced themselves on the world stage, this was a welcome befitting of the time and a country that everyone else is rooting for.”