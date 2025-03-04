Meghan Markle answers if she is a ‘tradwife'

Meghan Markle admits she has made some mistakes as she talks about rebranding her lifestyle brand.



The Duchess of Sussex has spoken to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview and has admitted to setbacks in changing the brand name from ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever.’

She said: "There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name. I was figuring it out in real time."

She added: "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that.

“It’s a learning curve,” the Duchess added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan also went onto reveal if she think she is a "tradwife".

She said: "I like being able to do a hybrid."

The Duchess said: "The series is about doing what you can do - and doing it with love."