 
Geo News

Meghan Markle answers if she is a ‘tradwife'

Meghan Markle talks about making mistakes ahead of launching new brand

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle admits she has made some mistakes as she talks about rebranding her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview and has admitted to setbacks in changing the brand name from ‘American Riviera Orchard’ to ‘As Ever.’

She said: "There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name. I was figuring it out in real time."

She added: "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that.

“It’s a learning curve,” the Duchess added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan also went onto reveal if she think she is a "tradwife".

She said: "I like being able to do a hybrid."

The Duchess said: "The series is about doing what you can do - and doing it with love."

Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy video
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66
Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66
Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre
Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre
Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after BRIT Awards backlash
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after BRIT Awards backlash
Ariana Grande calls beau Ethan Slater ‘such a gift'
Ariana Grande calls beau Ethan Slater ‘such a gift'