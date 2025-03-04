 
Geo News

Meghan Markle shares a closely guarded secret about Prince Archie & Harry

Meghan Markle has taken royal fans by surprise by revealing a secret about her son Prince Archie and husband

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle shares a closely guarded secret about Prince Archie & Harry
Meghan Markle shares a closely guarded secret about Prince Archie & Harry

Meghan Markle has just tugged at the heartstrings of all royal fans and critics alike by dishing on some personal secrets regarding her son Prince Archie.

The chat included glimpses about Californian life and how it has been like to raise her children here.

For those unversed, the conversation came only a few hours before Meghan is slated to release her new cooking show titled With Love, Meghan.

While promoting it she gushed on her son as well, and this has come after the Duchess started sharing many more sneaks of the backs of her children’s heads or their side profiles since last year.

Meghan began the admissions by explaining how her morning routine goes with two little ones in the house and said, “I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30, and then I get them up and dressed for the day, and we go downstairs,” as “I love making breakfast for my family.”

When talking about breakfast the secret came to light and it was what gets both her men out to the table because, “My husband and Archie both love fried eggs.”

“There’s a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don’t have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there’s no shame in that either.”

It is pertinent to mention that this interview included a lot more candid admissions, from her blunders with the As Ever Logo, to the re-brand mistakes she’s made along the way. 

Meghan Markle ‘tricks' fans with new PR tactic video
Meghan Markle ‘tricks' fans with new PR tactic
Lisa Ann Walter gets candid about her standards on dating apps
Lisa Ann Walter gets candid about her standards on dating apps
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite at son Samuel's birthday
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite at son Samuel's birthday
Demi Moore speaks up after shocking Oscar loss
Demi Moore speaks up after shocking Oscar loss
Chris Rock teases hosting Oscars again after Will Smith slap
Chris Rock teases hosting Oscars again after Will Smith slap
Dolly Parton's husband dies after nearly 60 years of marriage
Dolly Parton's husband dies after nearly 60 years of marriage
Zoe Saldana shares heartwarming moment with sons after her first Oscar win
Zoe Saldana shares heartwarming moment with sons after her first Oscar win
Macaulay Culkin gets emotional as brother Kieran wins his first Oscar
Macaulay Culkin gets emotional as brother Kieran wins his first Oscar