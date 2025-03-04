Meghan Markle shares a closely guarded secret about Prince Archie & Harry

Meghan Markle has just tugged at the heartstrings of all royal fans and critics alike by dishing on some personal secrets regarding her son Prince Archie.

The chat included glimpses about Californian life and how it has been like to raise her children here.

For those unversed, the conversation came only a few hours before Meghan is slated to release her new cooking show titled With Love, Meghan.

While promoting it she gushed on her son as well, and this has come after the Duchess started sharing many more sneaks of the backs of her children’s heads or their side profiles since last year.

Meghan began the admissions by explaining how her morning routine goes with two little ones in the house and said, “I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30, and then I get them up and dressed for the day, and we go downstairs,” as “I love making breakfast for my family.”

When talking about breakfast the secret came to light and it was what gets both her men out to the table because, “My husband and Archie both love fried eggs.”

“There’s a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don’t have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there’s no shame in that either.”

It is pertinent to mention that this interview included a lot more candid admissions, from her blunders with the As Ever Logo, to the re-brand mistakes she’s made along the way.