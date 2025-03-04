Talent manager reveals Meghan Markle's biggest long term goal

Meghan Markle reportedly had dreams of becoming a celebrity chef and everything associated with that has been brought to light.

The Chairman of InterTalent Rights Group revealed this desire of the Duchess in his interview with The Daily Mail.

According to the professor Shalit Meghan told him, “I want to be a TV celebrity chef like Gordon Ramsay.”

However, he didn’t end there and also gushed over the royal for the way she gave up her career for Prince Harry because, “at the time of meeting Meghan nine years ago, I saw her as someone whose career was only going to grow and grow.”

And “If Meghan hadn't married Harry, she would already be hosting major TV series and continuing her successful acting career.”

But now that she’s back he admitted, “I am glad to see she is successfully pursuing her dreams. Her interest in cooking was immense and, from what I am seeing now, clearly a great skill of Meghan’s.”

Before signing off he also doubled down on his love for the royal and added, “Meghan is delightful, likeable, compelling and authentic. There is no reason why Meghan’s success will not grow and grow.”