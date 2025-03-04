Timothee Chalamet’s shocking Oscars exit with Kylie Jenner unveiled

Timothee Chalamet made a sudden exit with Kylie Jenner just as his ex took the stage at the 2025 Oscars.

Chalamet sat with the 27-year-old reality star in the front row, held hands, exchanged smiles, and shared kisses at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2.

However, before the award for Best Costume Design, the Wonka actor in a bright yellow suit was seen leading Jenner out of the theatre during a break.

A few minutes later, his ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp went on stage to present an award with Elle Fanning, who starred with Chalamet in his latest movie, A Complete Unknown, but the couple was not in their seats.

Now, insiders have told DailyMail.com that the 29-year-old actor took Jenner away to avoid any “drama” because she is “so fragile” after losing her close friend and hairstylist, Jesús Guerrero.

They claimed, “Kylie struggles with insecurity issues, and she can feel out of place at these events.”

“She is aware of some of the criticism levelled at her and how some people believe she shouldn’t be at these ceremonies. She likes to avoid any drama,” they added.

“Plus, she is in a very fragile state right now. Jesus’ death has shaken her. He was not only her hairstylist but also her best friend. She is really, really crushed by this and Timothée is doing everything that he can to be there for her and show her the love she needs right now,” the insiders stated.

The sources went on to say that “they are both aware that had they stayed seated, everyone would have been talking about their reaction to Lily-Rose on stage.”

“It would have caused unnecessary drama. Timothée did everything he could to keep her happy and to protect her,” they remarked.

For the unversed, Guerrero passed away on February 22 at the age of 34 and his death was described as “very sudden and unexpected.”

Notably, last Sunday, Jenner spent most of the day comforting Guerrero’s family.

It is pertinent to mention that due to this, Chalamet took his mother, Nicole Flender, to the SAG Awards, where he secured the Best Actor award for A Complete Unknown.