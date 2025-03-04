Prince William snubs Harry as Kate Middleton invites duke for lunch

Prince William reportedly snubbed his estranged brother Prince Harry as Kate Middleton invited the duke for a private secret lunch in Mustique.

This has been claimed by the Closer in its latest report, citing royal insiders.

The royal sources told the publication, the Princess of Wales reached out to Harry a couple of months ago when they were discussing his upcoming trip to the UK, and told him their plans to go to Mustique over half term.

Harry agreed but did not confirm he was flying out until he was in Canada for the Invictus Games, so it was all very last minute. “He flew in for a hurried visit and stayed at a friend’s villa close to where Kate and William were staying”, the insiders revealed.

The royal sources went on saying, "Kate invited him over for lunch the day after he arrived and while he seemed very on-edge at first, he loosened up after playing around with the children and he ended up staying into the evening.

“William was frosty the entire time and didn’t really engage, but Kate was quite tearful at points – it made her realise how she’d desperately missed Harry and how sad it was they’re all living totally separate lives now.”