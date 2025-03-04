Kate Middleton reportedly offered to share jam recipe during visit to the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Wales.

Princess Kate heard about a group of young gardeners who were harvesting plums in order to make jam.

"I'll send you my recipe so you can try it," she promised, according to Hello!

The Princess of Wales also shared her new interest in foraging, noting that her children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – were particularly interested in a giant puffball mushroom she recently came across.

Meghan Markle's supporters felt that the wife of Prince William was cosplaying as the Duchess of Sussex ahead of her Netflix show's arrival.

Prince William and Kate Middleton 's traveled to Pontypridd in south Wales on Wednesday, Feb. 26, ahead of the St. David's Day national holiday on March 1.

People.com also mentioned Meghan Markle in it's story on Kate Middleton's visit.

"Of course, Princess Kate is not the only one with a fondness for jam. Last April, Meghan Markle gifted famous friends like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner jars of strawberry jam from her upcoming lifestyle brand," the article published by the outlet read.



