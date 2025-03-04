 
King Charles, Harry targeted in insulting remarks by US leader

US Vice President JD Vance indirectly attacked the UK

March 04, 2025

After humiliating Ukrainian President at the Oval Office, US Vice President JD Vance seems to have insulted the UK with his his latest remarks. 

In an interview, "Vance confirms the only US security guarantee in Ukraine will be the mineral deal. He also plays down British & French peacekeeping troops as “20k troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years”.

Commenting on his remarks, senior royal correspondent Richard Palmer wrote on X, "Not sure how the King and members of his family - including Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan - will feel about this remark after the loss of 627 British personnel supporting the US’s “war on terror”. Many people in Britain and other countries who sent troops can guess."

He added, "The King is commander-in-chief of UK armed forces. He and his family have a close affinity with the regiments and other military units they represent with patronages."


