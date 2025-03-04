Does Justin Bieber need help?

Some of Justin Bieber's inner circle said he has not been himself lately, as reports say he is not acting up to his age.



His recent gaunt appearances and erratic videos have sparked concern among his fans that he urgently needs help.

However, the Baby hitmaker denied any use of drugs after intense speculations.

But the two close insiders to the star told The U.S. Sun that he is not acting up to his age, adding he is "losing touch with reality."

"It's concerning," the tipster tattled. “He is 30 years old now; he’s an adult and should be taking better care of himself. He knows everyone scrutinizes him."

Besides his strange behaviour, Justin’s health is reportedly a source of concern for fans.

"For a guy who used to work out and eat healthy, it’s strange to see him like this," the insider wondered.

"I’m not the only one telling him that he doesn’t look great—not for his fans, not for the public. His image as a dad isn’t great; he looks like he’s aged 10 years," the bird chirped.

But Justin's reps denied the Stay hitmaker is going through a crisis, telling TMZ that the past year has been a "transformative" period for the pop star.