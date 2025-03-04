King Charles flexes muscles after UK's 'sacrifices' questioned

Hours after US Vice President JD Vance expressed ignorance of UK's military casualties the country suffered due to it's alliance with the US in Afghanistan during war on terror, the Britain's royal family shred a couple of old pictures of King Charles who served as a pilot in the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

During an interview, JD Vance said the only US security guarantee in Ukraine will be the mineral deal. He also played down British & French peacekeeping troops as “20k troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years”.

Commenting on his remarks, senior royal correspondent Richard Palmer wrote on X, "Not sure how the King and members of his family - including Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan - will feel about this remark after the loss of 627 British personnel supporting the US’s “war on terror”. Many people in Britain and other countries who sent troops can guess."

He added, "The King is commander-in-chief of UK armed forces. He and his family have a close affinity with the regiments and other military units they represent with patronages."

The royal family usually does not respond to criticism or insults hurled at them.

But the latest pictures of the King from the archives of the Royal Navy serves as a reminder to the US Vice President that he needs to read more about the UK military prowess and it's engagements in operations abroad.

The statement issued by the royal family read, "Almost 50 years ago, in 1977, The King, as Prince of Wales, flew in a Buccaneer jet to HMS Ark Royal from Royal Navy Air Station Yeovilton."

"Today, His Majesty recalled the experience whilst aboard HMS Prince of Wales at sea, where he saw F-35B Lightning jets operating from the flight deck. "