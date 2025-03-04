Photo: Justin Bieber advised to act his age amid mental health concerns: Source

Justin Bieber has recently sparked concerns about his mental well-being with his appearance.

As per the newest findings of the U.S Sun, the husband of Hailey Bieber does not act like the father of one.

A source close to the Baby crooner claimed that he has “behaving like a rebellious teenager" even after welcoming baby boy, Jack Blue Bieber.

Reportedly, his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and everyone who support him finds his behaviour "very frustrating" nowadays.

"He has to get his s*** together and return to the inspirational figure he was before," they addressed.

In addition to this, the source advised the 30-year-old star that "he needs to be on his A-game."

"He should focus on simple things and cut out the immature behavior," they concluded.

While another source addressed that Justin urgently needs help as he has been "losing touch with reality."

"It's concerning," the tipster tattled. “He is 30 years old now; he’s an adult and should be taking better care of himself. He knows everyone scrutinizes him."