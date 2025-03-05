Meghan Markle opens up about heartbreaking loss in candid moment

Meghan Markle opened up about a heartbreaking loss as she paid a special tribute to her late science teacher, Mr. Benn, who introduced her to gardening during her school years.

In her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on the lessons she learned at the Hollywood Schoolhouse in Los Angeles.

While discussing her love for flowers with actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan expressed regret over not reaching out to Mr. Benn before his passing.

She acknowledged the lasting impact of his teachings on composting and gardening in a candid moment during the show.

"I learned about them when I went to Hollywood Schoolhouse and I had a science class. We spent a lot of time in the garden, and I learnt from Mr Benn. Mr Benn was my teacher,” Meghan tells Mindy in the show.

Prince Harry’s wife adds, "I just learnt recently that he passed away and I wish I had told Mr Benn how much it meant to me and how much I learnt and how much I retained.

“He taught me how to compost and about the garden. You grow up and you think wow, those things you learn when you're young."