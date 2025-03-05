Meghan Markle subtly addresses past challenges with Royal family

Meghan Markle made subtle references to her past challenges throughout her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

While the Duchess of Sussex did not mention the Royal family, it seems like she was hinting at the past difficulties she faced while living in UK post Prince Harry marriage.

In one episode, she discussed the Japanese art of Kintsugi with beauty entrepreneur Vicky Tsai, reflecting on the idea that broken things can be repaired and made even more beautiful.

"You gave me this idea, I think it's so meaningful, that if you break something that is precious and valuable, it's not broken," she said.

"That fracture actually makes it more beautiful, that break makes it more beautiful," she added.

"And I just think that it felt really symbolic of saying to anyone if you've been through something, you're not broken. It can be fixed, it can be sealed and healed at the same time."

Echoing the same sentiments, Vicky said, "Or celebrated because it's what makes you beautiful. Perfect isn't beautiful. Things that have lived and been dropped and put back together again are more beautiful."

In another instance, Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer acknowledged shared struggles, as she looks at Meghan and says, “We’ve all been through a lot.”