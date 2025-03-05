Robert Pattinson expresses frustration over delay of 'The Batman 2'

Robert Pattinson has opened up about the continuous delay in the production of The Batman part 2.

While chatting with Hero magazine, Pattinson's Mickey 17 co-star, Naomi Achkie, asked him if he would portray the role of Batman in the sequel.

“I f****** hope so,” the Twilight actor responded.

Referring to the delay in the filming of The Batman sequel, he continued, “I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f****** old Batman by the sequel. I’m 38, I’m old.”

However, he added, “I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit.”

Moreover, Pattinson talked about how he maintained his physical fitness for the role, “Because in my mind I’m making it younger, but if I did it and they’re like, “Hmm, your biological age is like 80.”

“I don’t want to find that out, " the 38-year-old actor wittily said. “If I’m doing a job I can’t ever eat anything, even seasoning, I can’t have pepper.”

Before concluding, the Hollywood actor shared, “I ate nothing but salmon and avocado for like five months. It actually made my memory better. It genuinely did.”

For those unversed, The Batman Part 2 has been delayed for multiple times, including 2025 to 2027.