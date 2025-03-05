Ben Affleck open to having 'another shot' with Jennifer Garner after JLo split

Ben Affleck is reportedly open to rekindling a romance with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

An insider spilled to Page Six on March 4 that the Justice League star "would love another chance" with Garner after his failed reunion with Jennifer Lopez.

“Ben would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Garner if the timing is ever right," the source said.

“At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives,” continued the confidant.

A tipster further told the outlet that the 52-year-old filmmaker, who finalized his divorce from Lopez in February, is currently focused on his work.

“Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter,” explained the source.

Addressing Garner's relationship with John Miller, the insider revealed that the actress doesn't want to rekindle romance with Affleck as she is happy with her current boyfriend.

“The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” said the source.

For those unversed, Garner and Miller have been dating since 2018.