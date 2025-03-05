Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'crushing anxiety' amid LA fires

Gwyneth Paltrow went through sleeplessness and much more during the LA fires

Gwyneth Paltrow had to go through spiked menopause symptoms during the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Paltrow admitted that she consumed alcohol every day during the stressful time, and that exacerbated her menopause symptoms.

“In January when the fires were happening in L.A., I, like, used alcohol for its purpose, of, like, medicating,” Paltrow, 52, told Dr. Mary Claire Haver on her Goop podcast.

“And normally I don’t drink a lot at all, but those two weeks I think I drank every night. And my symptoms were completely out of control,” she shared.

The Romeo and Juliet star noted that she’s “in the thick” of menopause, but her symptoms are usually “well under control” if she doesn’t drink much.

“It’s the first time I really noticed causation in that way,” she noted.

One symptom she suffered from was sleeplessness.

“There were nights where my anxiety … I would just wake up, I would get crushed with anxiety which I’ve never had in my life,” the Oscar winner shared.

She noted that she has always been a “real sleeper” and thought insomnia happens in menopause if “you don’t have enough progesterone.”

“I’ve had a particularly bad time with it and hopefully I’m coming out the other side,” continued Gwyneth Paltrow. “[But] I would lie in bed and think about every mistake I’ve ever made, every person’s feelings I ever hurt. I would be up for, like, six hours. It was crazy.”