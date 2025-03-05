Jelly Roll recalls ‘supervised visits' to daughter during ‘criminal' era

Jelly Roll just thought of the time when he returned home from jail and how it impacted his fatherhood journey.

During his latest appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the Son of a Sinner singer told the hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about his relationship dynamics with now 17-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann after he was out from jail.

"I got home when she was almost 2," the iconic artist remembered, adding, "Her mother, at the time, because I was rightfully so a f***ing criminal, wouldn't let me see her. So I had to go to court. I had to get supervised visits through the courtroom."

"I had to step that very slow, build a relationship, then six hours on Friday evening, but she had to be home before 10 p.m. I just had to I had to keep going to the court every six months and going, 'Look, I'm continuing to prove I'm changing,'” Jelly further mentioned.

The Save Me hitmaker stated, "Music, like being famous, wasn't even a thought then. I just wanted to be a good dad."

Additionally, on the podcast, the proud dad, who now, also has an 8-year-old son, Noah, talked about the growth Bailee Ann has shown throughout the years.

"Fast forward, that same little girl that was born when I was incarcerated is fixing to turn 17 years old," Jelly Roll began of his daughter, adding, "She's got one of the highest GPAs at her high school. She's a dual enrollment kid and is a junior going to college. Me and my wife have had full custody of her for eight years. This is one of our best friends."