Photo: Brad Pitt, George Clooney's bond did not impress Amal: Report

George Clooney’s wife Amal reportedly is not a fan of Brad Pitt.

As fans will be aware, George and Brad Pitt starred together in the flick, Wolfs.

While many people claim that the duo share an unbreakable bond, Amal never became a fan of their on-screen chemistry, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

A tipster tattled about this matter, "She wasn't happy about him teaming up with Brad (Pitt).”

The insider went on to address, “And it didn't seem genuine for them to be buddying up when Brad's hardly in George's life any more.”

"It wasn't a very comfortable situation for her,” the source continued.

Before conclusion, the source claimed of Amal, “It's safe to say she's secretly pleased there's no sequel."

This report comes after claims that Brad Pitt and George Clooney have also grown apart following Wolfs release.

It is pertinent to mention here that the comedy-thriller movie was released in cinemas on September 20, 2024.

The actors even received a standing ovation for their joint project at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.