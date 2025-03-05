Travis Scott admits wrestling is ‘better’ than performing

Travis Scott just acknowledged that he enjoys wrestling more than performing.

The renowned rapper recently joined forces with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena to take down champion Cody Rhodes, in the WWE’s “Elimination Chamber” live event.

Paul “Triple H’ Levesque, who is WWE boss, shared a clip featuring Soctt, where he said, "Bro, this might be better than like, lowkey, performing.”

"It was like a whole ‘nother vibe. It was so crazy!" the FE!N hitmaker further noted.

The singer and songwriter, who was also seen jumping out of joy as well, admitted that he was "already hooked" while walking around backstage.

"I'm about to get a ring in all the cribs!" Scott jokingly said.

If this were to come true, Scott would be joining the likes of Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and “Jacka**” icon Johnny Knoxville, all hitting the wrestling stage recently.

Additionally, when the Moana star, Johnson, spoke to the media after the show, when asked if Travis Scott could join the line of wrestling, he simply responded, “yes,” adding, "I feel like with Travis, Travis loves pro wrestling and he’s a culture guy.”

"Travis Scott is already one of the greatest of all time... Some, like Travis, deeply wanna get involved. That’s what you saw tonight," Dwayne Johnson further noted.