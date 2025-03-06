 
Khloé Kardashian reveals rare truth about ex Lamar Odom amid reunion

Khloé Kardashian makes surprising revelation about her ex Lamar Odom during a reunion after nine years

Web Desk
March 06, 2025

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom came face-to-face in an emotional reunion, marking the first time the former couple had seen each other in over nine years.

The moment unfolded in the season six premiere of The Kardashians, where the 40-year-old reality star reflected on the impact Odom, 45, had on her life and family.

In regards to this, Khloé admitted in a confessional during the March 6 episode, "I think I'm still processing what this meeting meant to me."

According to Daily Mail, she recalled how Odom had once played a central role in her family's dynamic, particularly following her father's death, Robert Kardashian Sr., in 2003.

Moreover, she shared, "Lamar was the first man that ever came into our lives who was like the head of the household. He was everyone’s protector."

Despite the deep connection they once shared, Khloé expressed her sadness over how Odom’s struggles with addiction altered their relationship. 

Additionally, she recalled the difficult decision to cut ties with him after his near-fatal overdose in 2015, stating that she could no longer support him as he continued to repeat past behaviors.

As per the outlet, she said, "I had to break contact with him. I was very upset. I said to him, ‘I’m going to Vegas. You need to be out by Monday. That’s it, I’m done.’ And I haven’t seen Lamar since that day."

During their recent reunion, Khloé noted that Odom appeared "visibly uncomfortable," while she felt emotionally detached. 

Furthermore, she explained, "This was such the love of my life that to learn how to un love someone—it’s almost like a death."

