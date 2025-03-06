‘Infuriated' Meghan Markle is getting forced into a storm all alone: ‘Not a bone!'

With more brands with the name As Ever popping up, a photography business owner in Arizona recently stepped forward to share what they think as well, all while gripping at Meghan.

They started by saying, “when one of the most famous people in the world starts using your biz name of 12+ years that you named in honour of your grandmother, seems like they could throw me a lil bone?”

With this, and many more; namely the As Ever clothing company, a pal ended up spilling the beans on what Meghan feels, given she changed this from American Riviera Orchard which ended up criticized as well.

This pal spoke of the entire thing with Woman’s Day and admitted, “It’s already a disaster and she hasn’t even got a product to sell.”

And this comes despite the fact that “Meghan’s got the thickest skin in Hollywood”.

Still “having someone like Gwyneth throw shade has infuriated her.”

For those unversed, the shade in question comes after eagle eyed observers caught her liking the As Ever clothing company.

With this and everything else, Meghan feels “everyone seems against her right now” and the pal admits “she’s paranoid there’s a concerted effort to make sure she flops.”

Because of this “she doesn’t trust anyone these days, even her handlers at Netflix,” the they concluded by saying.