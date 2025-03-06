Prince William's former aide reveals why he remains silent on Harry

Prince William’s former aide, Jason Knauf, has witnessed the biggest moments of the future King’s life, claimed an insider.

According to a source, Knauf, who worked closely with Prince William and Kate Middleton for years, knew about him more than anyone else.

He recently shared insights into William’s life and the royal family’s challenges in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Knauf also opened up about William’s feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as he has witnessed the fallout between the brothers.

However, he noted that the Prince of Wales prefers to keep his feelings private, adding that family conflicts are normal but called the situation “hard and sad” for those who know both William and Harry.

“Jason was there for the biggest moments in William’s life,” a source said of Knauf while speaking with In Touch Weekly.

“Very few people can speak from firsthand knowledge about what kind of father he is, why he really won’t talk about Harry or how he’ll rule as king.

“That’s the William nobody, aside from his inner circle, knows.”