 
Geo News

Prince William's former aide reveals why he remains silent on Harry

Prince William’s former aide Jason Knauf knew him better than anyone else, source

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Prince Williams former aide reveals why he remains silent on Harry
Prince William's former aide reveals why he remains silent on Harry

Prince William’s former aide, Jason Knauf, has witnessed the biggest moments of the future King’s life, claimed an insider.

According to a source, Knauf, who worked closely with Prince William and Kate Middleton for years, knew about him more than anyone else.

He recently shared insights into William’s life and the royal family’s challenges in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Knauf also opened up about William’s feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as he has witnessed the fallout between the brothers.

However, he noted that the Prince of Wales prefers to keep his feelings private, adding that family conflicts are normal but called the situation “hard and sad” for those who know both William and Harry.

“Jason was there for the biggest moments in William’s life,” a source said of Knauf while speaking with In Touch Weekly.

“Very few people can speak from firsthand knowledge about what kind of father he is, why he really won’t talk about Harry or how he’ll rule as king.

“That’s the William nobody, aside from his inner circle, knows.”

Robert Pattinson shockingly unveils why he fell asleep with knives
Robert Pattinson shockingly unveils why he fell asleep with knives
Meghan Markle's ‘joyless' Netflix show takes a wrong turn
Meghan Markle's ‘joyless' Netflix show takes a wrong turn
‘Infuriated' Meghan Markle is getting forced into a storm all alone: ‘Not a bone!'
‘Infuriated' Meghan Markle is getting forced into a storm all alone: ‘Not a bone!'
Meghan Markle's ‘outdated' show is ‘dystopian nightmare for feminists' video
Meghan Markle's ‘outdated' show is ‘dystopian nightmare for feminists'
Meghan Markle sees things going from bad to worse leaving Netflix with no choice
Meghan Markle sees things going from bad to worse leaving Netflix with no choice
Meghan Markle is ‘paying back' for Prince Harry's Netflix failures video
Meghan Markle is ‘paying back' for Prince Harry's Netflix failures
Meghan Markle accused of contradicting feminist values in Netflix show
Meghan Markle accused of contradicting feminist values in Netflix show
King Charles is now winding up Meghan Markle: ‘Wants me axed, abandoned'
King Charles is now winding up Meghan Markle: ‘Wants me axed, abandoned'