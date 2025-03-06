Taylor Swift gets major praise from Kate Hudson, Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce, wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce, and Hollywood star Kate Hudson, recently praised Taylor Swift for her hard work and dedication.

During the latest episode of Kylie’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kate compared Taylor to Beyonce, alongside whom she has grown up in the entertainment industry.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress said about Beyonce, “She’s worked so hard. She works so hard.”

"As you know, with Taylor [Swift], this doesn't just come. It comes with real attention to detail and care and hard work," she added.

Kylie, who is sister-in-law of Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, replied, "Yes, the drive is incredible. To be able to witness it all is very cool."

Previously, the podcast host also shared a sweet memory of Taylor Swift cooking for her during her pregnancy, calling it “so good.”

Kylie, who is pregnant with her and Jason’s fourth child, said, "I believe they were confetti, like Funfetti pancakes."

"Regardless, they hit. They were so good. They were very, very good," she added.