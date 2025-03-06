Madonna comes to Karla Sofia Gascon's rescue

Karla Sofia Gascon just expressed her gratitude towards Madonna.

The 52-year-old, who was the first openly-transgender actress to be nominated for an Oscar for her role in the crime thriller, Emilia Perez, recently kept a low profile in the wake of controversy that has surrounded her.

For the unversed, Gascon’s old tweets, from the time frame of 2016-2020, have come back to light that stated problematic opinions on her behalf for the religion of Islam, about the George Floyd case as well as the growing diversity in award cultures.

Now, taking to Instagram, the actress, who quit X, formerly Twitter after the controversy, pointed out how the Material Girl hitmaker had been supportive towards her.

Sharing a monochromatic themed picture of her and Madonna embracing each other, Gascon wrote, "Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me.

She continued, "For your invitation to the party you gave after the Oscars and for your words of love and strength. I love you.”

"I also take this opportunity to thank all my fellow Hollywood professionals who expressed their support and admiration for me that night. Both at the gala and at the party," Gascon further penned.

Back in October, Karla Sofia Gascon also told Daily Mirror, how much Madonna had praised her work in Emilia Perez, saying, "Madonna was crying so much after the screening in New York….she told me, 'You're amazing!' She was crying and crying. I said, 'Madonna, please. It's only a film. Be happy!'"