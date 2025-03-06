Justin Bieber shrinks inner circle amid health concerns

For quite some time, Justin Bieber appeared to be cutting his entourage to a handful of individuals he could trust and rely on.



Amid this, reports have been doing round that his estate manager Mateo Caldas quit the Baby hitmaker’s team.

However, an insider close to the pop icon set the record straight to TMZ about the personal assistant who joined Justin’s team in 2018.

The source said instead of "quitting", the Stay musician fired him five years ago.

Given this, Mateo has reportedly become the latest team member with whom the 31-year-old cut ties.

Other examples include manager Scooter Braun, business manager Lou Taylor, Drew House co-founder and 'swagger coach' Ryan Good, bodyguards Keith Gibbs and Eric Johnson, and security guard Kenny Hamilton.

These axing of partnerships have been in line with what Justin's rep previously said that he had a "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

"He's focused on actively parenting his newborn son with his wife, and he's been working on new music," the spox added.