Photo: Ben Affleck fears losing Matt Damon post Jennifer Lopez split: Source

Ben Affleck is reportedly trying to save his years-long friendship with Matt Damon.

Following Matt’s beer commercial with David Beckham, the “recovering” alcoholic is reportedly fearful that his dear friend will also drift away, per RadarOnline.com.

"Ben feels Matt could be slipping away from him as his bestie and is gloomy thinking about it."

The actor’s fears come after his recent divorce with the On the Floor hitmaker, Jennifer Lopez.

This report comes amid claims that Ben Affleck has been trying to win his former wife, Jennifer Garner back.

The Daredevil couple remained married from 2005 to 2015, and the exes share three children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

A Page Six insider dished that Ben "would love another chance" with Jennifer and "would be open to giving things another shot."

“At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives,” the insider added.