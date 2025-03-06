Prince William leaves Kate at home to witness work undertaken for young Britons

Prince William on Thursday spent his day visiting Mental Health Innovations to make sure that young people with mental health problems are receiving support.

A statement issued on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account said William's visit was aimed at seeing how Shout 85258, a mental health support service, and The Mix UK, a digital charity, are supporting young people's mental health.

The photos shared on social media showed that his wife Kate Middleton did not accompany the future king to his latest visit.

"Through AI and data science they are developing innovative ways to support mental health across the UK," read the caption of of Prince William's pictures from his visit.

Shout 85258 was developed by Prince William's Royal Foundation, in partnership with Mental Health Innovations, as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign.

"The Mix UK", which has collaborated with the Royal Foundation and other royal charities, provides free, confidential support services for young people under the age of 25, offering help with a wide range of issues including mental health, relationships, money, education, and more, accessible through their website, social media, and phone lines.



