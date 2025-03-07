Meghan Markle reveals ‘full of surprises' life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle admits she is married to the most amazing man in a confessional interview.



The Duchess of Sussex, who sat on The Drew Barrymore show this week to talk about her new Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan,’ admitted that she always vowed to date Prince Harry even after they marry.

Opening up about her initial conversations with Harry, Meghan said: "When I was in college and one of the dads said to me, he's like, 'You know, Megan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married, which is, I vowed to always date my wife.'

"And I told H that when we started dating, he goes, 'I vow to always date you'.

"So we have this connection I think because we're so committed to treating each other the same way you did before you had a ring on it, before it was locked down when you're just courting each other and you can see all the good and joy in that butterfly period and that's I think what keeps things really alive."

Meghan, the Suits star said: "I mean, look, life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and you know I'm very lucky.

"I am married to the funniest, sweetest, most charming, I mean, he's all the things that you're describing.

"He's an amazing father. And so, you know, I count my blessings because I have him and also I have a partner who is so supportive of me."