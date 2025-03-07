Lady Gaga reveals Jo Calderone helps her understand what she wants in men

Lady Gaga, who has now bid farewell to her drag persona, Jo Calderone, unveiled why he was important for her.

The pop singer shared insight into her edgy chain-smoking alter ego that she portrayed during her Born This Way era, helped her understand what she was looking for in men.

In a recent chat with Them, on Thursday, March 6th, the Abracadabra hitmaker stated, "That was actually kind of a big moment for me as a woman to put all the pent-up fear or anger I had about relationships into one character,"

Gaga went on to say, "["Yoü and I"] was actually, I think, the first video that I ever did where I played multiple me’s, and I brought that back on Mayhem."

"But Jo was an important character for me. It’s the way I explored what I was looking for in men, and also what I was maybe lacking in myself," she noted.

The Bad Romance hitmaker shared that although her persona "is no longer" with her she wishes "all the best," for Jo.

Elsewhere in the interview, she elaborated on how her forthcoming album Mayhem is unique compared to her 2016 album, Joanne.

"I was trying to make a home for myself during Joanne, and it was almost a completely new me," she mentioned. "I think that was a hard time for some of my fans, because it felt so different from the 'me' that they knew. But it felt so needed for me."

The LP is all set to release on March 7th.