Pregnant Kylie Kelce reveals Jason's 'ridiculous' advice for first time dads

The retired Eagles center and Kylie Kelce are expecting their fourth baby together

March 07, 2025

Kylie Kelce shared some real dad advice from Jason Kelce

in a recent chat on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the former collegiate field hockey player unveiled her husband's number one tip he practiced when he became a father for the first time.

“Just for good measure, I will share Jason's biggest tip to soon to be fathers,” Kylie said. “He is convinced that men pass out because when pushing starts to happen and birth amps up and the baby is on its way out, that you stand up and you get this rush of adrenaline.”

“And a lot of times, you've gone from sitting all day waiting to then jumping up and being in an excited situation," the 32-year-old continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie and Jason are set to welcome their fourth daughter.

The mom of four detailed that the retired Eagles center thought the father should “eat a snack right before mom starts pushing because he's convinced that it's an issue with your blood sugar.”

“I giggle a little only because it sounds ridiculous, but when you are in it, having gone through it three times, it seems legit,” Kylie noted. “I don't remember which birth it was, but I do remember looking over as I got the shakes, and I'm like, ‘We're going.’ And he's, like, mid bite getting ready to hold me for a crunch.”

“But he hasn't passed out. So take it, take the advice. Just have a little sneaky snack before the slip and slide happens," the expecting mom teasingly said.

