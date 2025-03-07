King Charles' plans for stripping Meghan Markle's titles come out

King Charles' doubts about fully stripping Meghan Markle come out

An expert has just gotten honest about the chances Meghan Markle would ever have to deal with a stripping down of her Sussex title.

The expert in question is royal commentator Phil Dampier and he spoke of this with The Sun.

In his chat, Mr Dampier got right to it and said, “I doubt King Charles would like Meghan making references to the importance of Sussex as her name but I’ve always felt he's reluctant to start any process of stripping her and Harry of their titles.”

Plus “It would be difficult to do and he doesn’t want to make the rift any worse, hoping one day there might be a reconciliation with his son.”

And in terms of where the show itself stands Mr Dampier said, “The show won’t do anything to help mend the rift between them as it’s mainly just drivel about re-arranging fruit and lighting candles,” and the idea is that “at least Meghan is trying to make money out of something else besides criticising the royal family.”

In terms of where their personal sentiments stood he admitted, “I’m sure if you asked their spokesmen both the King and William and Kate would say they won’t be watching Meghan’s show but it’s hard to believe they wouldn’t take a sneak look out of curiosity.”

Given that “Archie and Lilibet are growing up in the US with American accents and it’s very sad for Charles that he doesn’t really know them or see them.”

After all, “he dotes on William and Kate’s kids and I’m sure he would be a loving grandfather to Harry and Meghan’s children if given the chance, despite everything that has happened.”