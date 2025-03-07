The dark, painful reason for Meghan Markle making the Top 10 Netflix watch list gets out

The real reason experts believe Meghan Markle’s show With Love, Meghan clocked any metrics was because of ‘hater watchers’.

This whole thing has been shared by royal editor Bronte Coy and, in her interview with, Matt Wilkinson and The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards, on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

While the conversation saw comments by Mr Edwards as well, Ms Coy explained was of the opinion that “There wasn’t a sense of self-awareness about how lavish it all was” and while “there’s a way to make that work,” this “didn’t land at all. It just felt overly glossy, and again.”

It is pertinent to mention that he concluded his sentiment in that conversation by saying, “I think it was a con. She was so nice [on her show], but pretty sure she wasn’t so nice to her own staff at Kensington Palace. It was false. Absolutely false.”

Conversably Ms Coy made an effort to note all the ways it could have been salvaged and noted that while there was “one big chance to steer the ship in a different direction” what it comes down to is that “human nature loves gossip - even people who hate Spare or hate-watched Harry & Meghan have an element of curiosity.”

“I think they did the right thing moving away from that, but they needed to sell themselves in a different way - and she hasn’t really landed it,” she noted before signing off.