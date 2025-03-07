Kate Middleton risks causing tension with Prince William

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly desperate for Prince William and Harry to make peace and find a way that the duke can come back into the fold.

According to a report by the Closer, the future queen, who secretly held a meeting with Harry recently, will do anything in her power to heal the 'toxic and incredibly sad rift for good' – even if it means causing tension between her and William.

The report, citing royal insiders, says: “Kate is desperate for the brothers to make peace and find a way that Harry can come back into the fold.”

The report also claims Prince Harry held meeting with the future queen when she was on private getaway with Prince William and their children in Caribbean island of Mustique for the half term holidays a few days back.

However, the insiders claimed, “William was frosty the entire time and didn’t really engage.”

The sources told the publication Kate Middleton was a little more ‘subdued’ when Harry left - making it clear how torn she felt between wanting to reconcile with Harry and being happy he came and of course, loyalty and love for William.