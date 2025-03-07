Meghan Markle leaves Prince William upset with new revelation

Meghan Markle made a surprising revelation about her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The new update about the Sussex children could be upsetting for Prince William as Meghan has shared whom they call uncle and its not the Prince of Wales.

She shared that her close friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is affectionately called "Uncle Daniel" by her kids.

Meghan, who now to go by Meghan Sussex, explained that Martin has been a constant presence in her life, supporting her before, during, and after her time on Suits.

“When I first had my job on Suits and I started going to events, he was doing my makeup for that, and we far transcended makeup and just became friends,” she said on the show.

"He has just been in my life for the before, during, and after, shall we say, and he's very much a mainstay," the Duchess of Sussex added.

"Uncle Daniel, the kids call him,” she said of Archie and Lilibet. "They know Daniel very well, and I love him to pieces."