Harry & Meghan's royal rift ‘irreversible' 4 years after 'blood-letting move'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family is "impossible to repair."

As March 7, marks four years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, royal experts suggest that the damage is irreversible.

Speaking with Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond shared that the interview has deeply wounded their relationships with Prince William and King Charles.

Jennie said, "the interview was the catalyst for what appears to be an irreversible rift between Harry and William, and a deeply scarred, almost non-existent relationship with his father. It was also a breach of trust that will be impossible to repair."

"The implied suggestion that certain members of the family were racist cut deep and will never be forgotten. The rift the interview caused probably does work against Harry and Meghan with some potential projects," she added. "If it comes to staying onside with either Harry or William, the future King, a lot of people are going to choose William, with all the kudos that kind of connection brings."

However, Jennie added that Harry and Meghan "had a lot to get off their chests" adding that the interview "was a spectacular blood-letting which probably felt good" to them at the time.

"I think, though, that Harry might have regretted the timing of the interview— with his grandfather lying gravely ill in hospital. Now Meghan is making her own way in her celebrity world, and Harry has a number of charitable projects. So I think they're pretty OK," Jennie noted.

For those unaware, following their exit from the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about major struggles within the royal family, claims of racism regarding their son, Archie, with Harry admitting that his relationship with Prince William and King Charles had worsened.