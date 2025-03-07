Photo: Jennifer Lopez messed up in the head amid Ben Affleck, Garner move: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly seething over news that Ben Affleck has reconciled romance with Jennifer Garner.

Although Jennifer Lopez was the one who initiated the divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck last year, she has been left wounded as her third marriage fell apart, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

Now, Ben and the mother of his three children have been making headlines with their cheeky step outs and pics have been like “salt in the wound” for the 55-year-old star.

This report comes on the heels of new that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are “back together.”

Such rumours were fueled by the Daredevil duo’s recent step out with their children. The former pair took their kids paintballing at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles.

One RadarOnline.com insider even claimed that Ben “will never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly “furious” over these reports. In conclusion, the source claimed that the situation is “completely messing with her head.”