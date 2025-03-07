 
Geo News

Lady Gaga reveals bold question she asked Michael Polansky before first date

The Oscar-winning star made a bold move before even sitting down on her first date with Michael Polansky

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Lady Gaga reveals bold question she asked Michael Polansky before first date
Lady Gaga reveals bold question she asked Michael Polansky before first date

Lady Gaga wasted no time getting straight to the point with fiancé Michael Polansky, asking a bold question before their first date even began.

The 38-year-old famous singer-songwriter and actress, who got engaged to Polansky in 2024, was very clear about what she wanted when they first met.

On Good Morning America, Gaga told Michael Strahan, saying, “I think I wanted marriage and kids more than anything.”

"Michael flew to Vegas when I was doing my show to take me on our first date, and before we even sat down, I said, ‘Do you want marriage and kids?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And I said, ‘Okay, great, do you want some champagne?’ And he said, ‘Sure,’” she added.

The Love Game hitmaker went on to explain why she asked such a big question so soon, quipping, “I think I wanted him to know that I was a family girl.”

Moving forward, when talking about why Polansky is "the one," Gaga was very happy and spoke warmly about him.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star stated, “He just loves the whole me. I learn a lot from him. He’s so supportive. He’s got an incredibly kind heart.”

“He’s my best friend. Being in a partnership with your best friend, I feel like, is a huge blessing. I couldn’t imagine going through life with anyone but him, honestly,” Lady Gaga admitted.

Glastonbury faces criticism over Charli XCX slot clash
Glastonbury faces criticism over Charli XCX slot clash
Meghan Markle sends 'warning shot' by adopting 'Sussex' surname
Meghan Markle sends 'warning shot' by adopting 'Sussex' surname
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 gets major update on release date
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 gets major update on release date
Jennifer Lopez starts 'Office Romance' with Netflix
Jennifer Lopez starts 'Office Romance' with Netflix
Jennifer Lopez messed up in the head amid Ben Affleck, Garner move: Source
Jennifer Lopez messed up in the head amid Ben Affleck, Garner move: Source
Prince Edward tests his strength at Scotland royal visit to athletes
Prince Edward tests his strength at Scotland royal visit to athletes
Meghan Markle set to release ‘With Love, Meghan' season 2
Meghan Markle set to release ‘With Love, Meghan' season 2
Jennifer Lopez left shocked by ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's photos
Jennifer Lopez left shocked by ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's photos