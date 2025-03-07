Lady Gaga reveals bold question she asked Michael Polansky before first date

Lady Gaga wasted no time getting straight to the point with fiancé Michael Polansky, asking a bold question before their first date even began.

The 38-year-old famous singer-songwriter and actress, who got engaged to Polansky in 2024, was very clear about what she wanted when they first met.

On Good Morning America, Gaga told Michael Strahan, saying, “I think I wanted marriage and kids more than anything.”

"Michael flew to Vegas when I was doing my show to take me on our first date, and before we even sat down, I said, ‘Do you want marriage and kids?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And I said, ‘Okay, great, do you want some champagne?’ And he said, ‘Sure,’” she added.

The Love Game hitmaker went on to explain why she asked such a big question so soon, quipping, “I think I wanted him to know that I was a family girl.”

Moving forward, when talking about why Polansky is "the one," Gaga was very happy and spoke warmly about him.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star stated, “He just loves the whole me. I learn a lot from him. He’s so supportive. He’s got an incredibly kind heart.”

“He’s my best friend. Being in a partnership with your best friend, I feel like, is a huge blessing. I couldn’t imagine going through life with anyone but him, honestly,” Lady Gaga admitted.