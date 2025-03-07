Meghan Markle reveals nostalgic drink she now makes with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle opened up about a special tradition with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed she used to make "sun tea" as a child and now she introduced it to her kids.

Meghan shared that the drink is made by placing a tea bag in a mason jar filled with water and letting it "sit in the sun."

She added that she "made it as a kid and now makes it" with her own children.

Moreover, in an interview with People Magazine recently, the Suits alum, who shares Archie and Lilibet with Prince Harry, opened up about childhood meals made by her mother.

She shared, "Some of my favorite childhood moments are the meals that my mom would make. She’d make a lot of soul food. I remember she’d taken a Thai cooking class, so every week we had Thai BBQ chicken and spring rolls.”

“I remember those flavors so well, and I want my kids to have those same formative memories of things that I cook. We call them Mama Meals, and those are the ones that I hope they come back to when they’re older, when they’re married, and they have their own kids, and they go, ‘Oh, let’s have a Mama Meal’,” Meghan Markle added further.