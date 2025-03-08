Lady Gaga reveals career move that would bring her 'so much joy'

Lady Gaga is certain there's more she can offer to the entertainment industry.

The award-winning singer and songwriter, 38, is open to venturing into Broadway as a writer, per her statements at a recent press conference presented by Spotify.

“I would really love to write a musical. I think that would bring me so much joy,” Gaga said in response to a fan’s suggestion that she needs to make a move into Broadway and go for an EGOT.

"The first thing that needs to happen is I need to figure out what the important story is that I want to tell, with whoever I want to tell it with. While I appreciate the desire for me to win a Tony, I would want to put years of work into that,” People Magazine quoted Gaga.

Although her fan intended on seeing Gaga as a Broadway performer, the singer said it would be way too demanding for her—suggesting that a behind-the-scene role as a writer would suit her schedule more.

The A Star Is Born actress and singer was also asked about collaborating with Tony Bennett and what the singer had taught her.

“Tony used to always say to me, ‘Stick with quality, kid.’ I thought that was really smart. He was trying to tell me that no matter what anybody says or what you feel pressured to do, that you just should make great music.” Gaga responded.

She continued, “When I went into the studio and I made Mayhem, I was just so focused on making the best possible records, the best possible music, so it definitely stayed with me. Tony reminds me to drown out the noise.”