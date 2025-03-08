Photo: Britney Spears's antics can alienate sons forever: Report

Britney Spears reportedly loved the attention she gets with her bold social media posts.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the mother of two "loves the attention she gets" from her daring posts.

The source went on to explain that the Toxic hitmaker sees no problem with putting out herself on social media as she considers herself a performer.

"It's her way of expressing herself, and Britney doesn't see anything wrong with it,” the spy confided.

Nonetheless, the source warned Britney that her teenage sons find her posts nothing but “tacky.”

Reportedly, her non serious attitude was the reason why her sons ghosted her for years, and if she would not stop her impulsive posts, her songs could drift away from her once again.

For those unversed, Britney is the mother to sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, whom she shares with former husband, Kevin Federline.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, "But it could come at the cost of alienating her kids all over again if she's not careful."