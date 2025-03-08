 
Geo News

Britney Spears's antics can alienate sons forever: Report

Britney Spears has been advised to focus on her bond with Kevin Federline sons

By
Web Desk
|

March 08, 2025

Photo: Britney Spearss antics can alienate sons forever: Report
Photo: Britney Spears's antics can alienate sons forever: Report

Britney Spears reportedly loved the attention she gets with her bold social media posts.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the mother of two "loves the attention she gets" from her daring posts.

The source went on to explain that the Toxic hitmaker sees no problem with putting out herself on social media as she considers herself a performer.

"It's her way of expressing herself, and Britney doesn't see anything wrong with it,” the spy confided.

Nonetheless, the source warned Britney that her teenage sons find her posts nothing but “tacky.”

Reportedly, her non serious attitude was the reason why her sons ghosted her for years, and if she would not stop her impulsive posts, her songs could drift away from her once again.

For those unversed, Britney is the mother to sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, whom she shares with former husband, Kevin Federline.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, "But it could come at the cost of alienating her kids all over again if she's not careful."

Prince William stops in his tracks as man shouts Kate Middleton's name video
Prince William stops in his tracks as man shouts Kate Middleton's name
Meghan Markle shares important hosting advice
Meghan Markle shares important hosting advice
Kris Jenner determined to take next step with 'reluctant' Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner determined to take next step with 'reluctant' Corey Gamble
Sarah Ferguson reveals 'greatest forces for change' on big day
Sarah Ferguson reveals 'greatest forces for change' on big day
Amber Rose exposes dark secrets of Diddy's White Parties
Amber Rose exposes dark secrets of Diddy's White Parties
Ben Affleck embraces fresh start after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck embraces fresh start after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Meryl Streep, Martin Short romance 'more serious' than couple lets on
Meryl Streep, Martin Short romance 'more serious' than couple lets on
Kate Middleton releases statement after major blow from Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton releases statement after major blow from Buckingham Palace