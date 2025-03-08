Lady Gaga breaks silence on darkest battle

Lady Gaga has opened up about her mental health struggles five years ago.

During her conversation on The Interview podcast from The New York Times, the singer and actress revealed her struggles with psychosis.

Reflecting on her "hard time," Gaga shares that overcoming it led to "special" moment with her now-fiance, Michael Polansky.

"Five years ago, I had psychosis. I was not deeply in touch with reality for a while. It took me out of life in a big way, and after a lot of years of hard work I got myself back," Gaga said.

She went on to add, "It was a hard time, and it was actually really special when I met my partner because when I met Michael, I was in a much better place, but I remember him saying to me, pretty early on, ‘I know you could be a lot happier than you are."

Gaga said that she wanted Polansky to think of her "like this happy, totally together person" adding that "From the moment that I met Michael, he had the most warm and kind disposition of maybe anyone that I had met in my whole life."

"It’s something that I have found increasingly harder to talk about. I hate feeling defined by it. It felt like something I felt ashamed of. But I don’t think that we should feel ashamed if we go through times like that. I mostly just wish to say, it can get better. It did for me, and I’m grateful for that," Lady Gaga added.