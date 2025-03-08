 
Buckingham Palace's choice of photos may pit Kate against Sophie

Kate Middleton was conspicuously missing from the collection of pictures shared by the palace

By
Web Desk
|

March 08, 2025

Buckingham Palace on Saturday shared a collection of pictures to celebrate International Women's Day.

The Instagram post on the official account of the Royal Family raised eyebrows as it included Queen Camilla and Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie from the latest generation of royals but not Kate Middleton.

Several royal fans questioned the absence of Princess Diana and Princess Catherine, with some suggesting the pictures were probably chosen by Queen Camilla.

Duchess Sophie's closeness with Prince William and Kate Middleton is often highlighted in the tabloid media reports.

But inclusion of her picture in the International Women's Day Instagram post, if it has anything to do with Queen Camilla, might be an attempt at pitting Kate Middleton against the wife of Prince Edward.

 

