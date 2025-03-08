Meghan Markle gives sneak peak into Harry-Lili love on Women's Day Post

Meghan Markle gives sneak peak into Harry-Lili love in Women's Day Post

Meghan Markle is celebrating Women’s Day with heart warming pictures of herself and her family.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram this Saturday to mark IWD with a sweet collage of monochrome pictures of her childhood and Princess Lilibet’s photos.

In the first picture, Meghan is spotted in an intimate moment with her mother, Doria Ragland, as the mother daughter duo play in the sand.

In another photo, Harry is spotted with Princess Lilibet,3, hugging his little one amid a boat ride.

Another picture features Meghan and Harry in a PDA filled moment with as they embrace each other alongside the beach.

Meghan captions the post: “Happy Women’s Day! Celebrating the stone women around us & girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us everyday.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

