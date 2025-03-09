 
Justin Baldoni brings new stance in ‘It Ends With Us' battle

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been caught up in a legal battle against one and another

March 09, 2025

Justin Baldoni just revealed that he believes Blake Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, should not be removed from the lawsuit.

This comes amid claims by the It Ends With Us director that Sloane had used him as the “scapegoat” just for the actress’ own “woes.”

As per Deadline, in most recent developments, the federal judge of the case between Baldoni and Lively had called the legal proceedings a “feud between PR firms.”

He also stated that Sloane and her firm, Vision PR, “played an active and integral role in a conspiracy to inflict harm” against the Jane The Virgin star, his production company and his PR team that comprised of Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

Previously, Sloane’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, filed a motion to dismiss, requesting to be removed in response to Baldoni’s countersuit that he filed against the Gossip Girl alum and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

From Justin Baldoni’s side, it was claimed in the documents that Leslie Sloane “conspired” with Lively, Reynolds and The New York Times to “make scapegoats of the Wayfarer Parties for Lively's woes,” adding that it was all “in a desperate effort to salvage Lively's reputation and escape her wrath.”

